Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

Adiuvo Explorer Board aims to bring Artix UltraScale+ FPGA to $99 platform

Adiuvo is developing the Explorer Board, a compact FPGA platform built around the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P, targeting embedded, signal processing, and high-speed I/O applications. The design aims to provide access to UltraScale+ capabilities at a lower price point.

Argon Industria PoE+ HATs add 25W Ethernet power and optional NVMe to Raspberry Pi 5

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

MSI MS-CF27 3.5-inch SBC with Alder Lake-N, quad GbE, and triple display

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Cardputer Mesh Kit features ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa and GNSS support

The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026

HAML-Lint

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager

  
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 is now available for download with the Shelly graphical package manager, DNS-over-HTTPS, fingerprint sudo, and more.

 
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline

  
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website

 
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand

  
very bad sign

 
Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)

  
kernel issue

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles

 
Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

  
The Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) Linux kernel security vulnerability that could allow a local user to elevate privileges to the root user has now been patched. Update your installations as soon as possible!

 
Wine 11.8

  
The Wine development release 11.8 is now available


  
 


 
Finland: Windows Falls to New Lows, Fast (GNU/Linux Measure at Over 10%) [original]

  
the growing platform isn't Apple's but GNU/Linux

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
From end of April

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update: Slow Seventeen and 7 Cameras

  
how freedom shapes up

 
NixOS forced me to declare my entire system, and now I can't imagine Linux any other way

  
There's a version of you in every Linux machine you've ever set up

 
ReactOS Gets Unified Installer Image and a New Storage Stack

  
Although the ReactOS project is in no rush to dethrone Windows as the desktop operating system of choice

 
I left GNOME for COSMIC, tried KDE next, and only one felt right in the end

  
Desktop environments can make or break your overall Linux experience

 
After months of desktop hopping, I finally understand why Linux users can't agree on anything

  
I was installing roughly three extensions just to add a taskbar to GNOME

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
MoltOS – security-based Linux distribution

  
MoltOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution built for privacy, defensive security analysis, network research, forensics, data recovery, and cybersecurity education

 
Dolphin 26.04 release

  
I want to highlight a few changes that came to Dolphin 26.04 and add some nuance to the release announcement

 
Review: Xubuntu 26.04

  
This has not been a good year for Xubuntu, the Xfce-based Ubuntu flavour

 
Gestures in Graz, and beyond

  
KDE's Mega Sprint 2026 in Graz brought a group of about 20 KDE contributors together in early April

 
KDE email, part 3: don’t filter your email

  
This is part 3 in my series about email management, with the prior one being about using email client apps

 
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and Free Software/Coding Clips

  
recent via Invidious

 
Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 Vulpecula Stable

  
Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 (codename Vulpecula) stable ISO

 
Asmi Linux 26.04

  
Asmi Linux 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026

  
The 290th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 3rd, 2026.

 
qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features

  
qBittorrent 5.2 open-source BitTorrent client is now available for download with many new features, improvements to the WebUI and search, and platform-specific changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly the former

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Sacha and Prot Talk Emacs, Linux Saloon Covers Many Topics

  
2 new episodes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers and news

 
Ben Hutchings, GSoC Interns, and Upcoming debian.org E-mail Change (SPF)

  
Debian picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro/Hacking: Commodore 64, ESP32, and More

  
some projects and raves

 
EasyOS Development Updates

  
3 updates from BK

 
Kernel: Realtek Rant and DRM via HDMI 2.1

  
mostly AMD coverage

 
ScummVM's Google Summer of Code, Steam, and GNU/Linux Growing

  
3 links for now

 
today's howtos

  
biodiff and more

 
Postgres-Related Releases: pgexporter 0.8, pgagroal 2.1, pgmoneta 0.21, and PgQue v0.1

  
4 new releases

 
Europe Decoupling from GAFAM is Good News, Especially for European Member States [original]

  
France was likely just the beginning

 
statCounter Reckons GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in The Netherlands, Windows at All-Time Lows [original]

  
This month's latest

 
FreeBSD 15.1-BETA1 Now Available

  
The first beta build of the 15.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available

 
Free Software Report: "60% of open source maintainers work unpaid, 60% have quit or considered quitting, and 44% cite burnout specifically."

  
new and old commentary

 
Android Leftovers

  
This underrated Android feature makes my belly hurt from laughing — here's why you should try it out too

 
5 more lightweight Linux distros that go easy on your old Windows PC

  
So, here are five more Linux distributions that are lean, resource-efficient

 
Linux Lite 8.0 RC1 Released! Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

  
Linux Lite, the lightweight, beginner friendly, and Ubuntu based Linux Distribution, announced the RC1 release for the next 8.0 major version yesterday morning

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Evernight Vista – Fedora-based Linux distribution

  
Evernight Vista Operating System is a Fedora-based Linux distribution that aims to make Fedora more approachable for desktop users

 
LiaisonOS – distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications

  
LiaisonOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications

 
This month in KDE Linux: April 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux”!

 
Ubuntu’s Official Flavour List Is Shrinking, And That’s Not a Bad Thing

  
There are fewer official flavors with 26.04 LTS version. Is it alarming

 
Windows All-Time Lows in Europe, GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Germany [original]

  
'Soft power' gone, less Microsoft, more sovereignty through Free software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Early Impressions of Chrome from a Firefox User and Mozilla Leftovers

  
Mozilla news

 
Software Freedom and GNU Projects' News

  
mostly GNU

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Update

  
GNOME news

 
Kernel Space: Coreboot, Satire (Linux 27), and Linux Kernel 7.x

  
Linux picks

 
Games: DOOM, Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum, Steam on GNU/Linux

  
gaming picks

 
Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Other SBCs, and non-Apple, non-Google 'Smartphones'

  
Hardware leftovers

 
The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine

  
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Distrowatch Rankings, Sparky, EasyOS, and HaikuOS

  
OS news and distro news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Applications: "3 powerful Linux apps to try this weekend", diffoscope (Reproducible Builds), and Abstract

  
some software for GNU/Linux

 
Many People Leaving Microsoft GitHub

  
old and new

 
Games: Development, Steam Deck, Subnautica 2, and More

  
Game-related news

 
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

  
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.

 
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source

  
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung Galaxy Book laptops may take the Android route

 
Titan Neo with some fixes and upstream updates is available

  
Six weeks after our Titan release, we refreshed our ISO, Titan Neo, with some fixes and minor improvements

 
FSF Blogs: It's May, and we've been keeping busy

  
All four teams at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) have been working tirelessly the past four months, and we have a lot to show for it

 
Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

  
Shotcut 26.4 open-source video editor is now available for download with Vulkan GPU support for Speech to Text on Linux, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and more.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
ludora – Fedora based gaming spin

  
Ludora is a Fedora-based Linux distribution built for gaming systems that also need reliable rollback facilities

 
May Edition / Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine

  
Links from PCLinuxOS Magazine

 
Kucing7 Linux – Slackware-based Linux distribution

  
Kucing7 Linux is a Slackware-based Linux distribution aimed at developers and office users who want a ready-to-use workstation with a lightweight desktop

 
Kirigami forms and configurations

  
Recently a new submodule has landed in Kirigami: “Forms”

 
This Week in Plasma: Background Apps and Zoom Up-Scaling

  
This week Plasma 6.7 entered its “soft feature freeze” where we stop merging newly-written features and focus on finishing up and merging the ones that were already in flight

 
Kubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon review - Surprisingly nice

  
It has been a while since I last did a proper distro review. But the occasion warrants it. Canonical has released its latest LTS

 
Java SDK updates for Slackware all across the board

  
Today I pushed fresh Slackware packages (for 15.0 and -current

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles