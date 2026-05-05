news
Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, DistroWatch, Alpine, and Portable (USB) GNU/Linux
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Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer wider rename, copy, save dialogs
The very narrow dialog boxes in ROX-Filer is an annoyance. A little while ago, MochiMoppel posted a very simple fix: [...]
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Plus we are pleased to share a summary of last week's distribution releases and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
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LWN ☛ Alpine GNU/Linux systems currently offline
The Alpine GNU/Linux account on fosstodon.org reports that all systems hosted at Linode, including its GitLab instance, "
are suspended at the moment due to some billing issue". They are working to get it resolved, but in the meantime all of their services appear to be down.
Update: Alpine Linux's servers are back online.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I turned a USB drive into a Linux app Swiss Army knife
If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions, and are frequently installing new instances too. They all need software, and I've found sometimes it's easier to just have some ready to go, conveniently stored on a USB stick.
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One answer to that frustration is AppImages, single files for Linux operating systems that contain everything you need to run a given application. There is no installation process; you simply download the file and run it. They're portable, so you can copy and move them between devices, and they don't lose functionality.