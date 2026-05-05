Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, DistroWatch, Alpine, and Portable (USB) GNU/Linux

If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions, and are frequently installing new instances too. They all need software, and I've found sometimes it's easier to just have some ready to go, conveniently stored on a USB stick.

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One answer to that frustration is AppImages, single files for Linux operating systems that contain everything you need to run a given application. There is no installation process; you simply download the file and run it. They're portable, so you can copy and move them between devices, and they don't lose functionality.