news
End of Jeeves or Ask.com
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Unicorn Media ☛ Ask.com Goes to the Great Beyond
Ask Jeeves rode the dot‑com bubble, reemerged as Ask.com under IAC, and now disappears into history in an era when Hey Hi (AI) summaries increasingly replace traditional search results.
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Engadget ☛ Ask.com Has Shut Down, Marking The Official Farewell To The Internet's Favorite Butler
Ask.com, the search engine previously known for its butler mascot named Jeeves, has officially shut down. While Ask Jeeves was rebranded to Ask.com in 2006 by its new owner at the time, InterActiveCorp, this latest closure puts an end to the entirety of the company's search business.
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TechCrunch ☛ Farewell, Jeeves: Ask.com shuts down
Ask Jeeves first launched in 1996 and, with its focus on answering conversational questions posed in natural language, was arguably a precursor to today’s AI-powered chatbots. For most of its 30-year history, however, it’s been overshadowed by other search products, especially Google.
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San Fancisco ☛ East Bay internet pioneer Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves, shuts down
The company was originally named for its mascot, a besuited cartoon search valet named Jeeves. It was founded by David Warthen and Garrett Gruener in Berkeley in 1996, two years before Google was formed. It grew to around 700 employees and was later headquartered in Emeryville and, after surviving the dot-com crash, Oakland in 2004.
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The Sun ☛ Revolutionary internet search engine Ask Jeeves is shut down after 29 years
Users were able to type a question into the box into the search box, using their natural language and keywords.
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New York Times ☛ Jeeves and Ask.com Shut Down After Almost 30 Years
The pioneering search engine shut down on May 1, after nearly 30 years in operation.
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The Herald ☛ Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves, shuts down after 30 years | The Herald
Following the purchase, IAC rebranded the site to Ask.com in early 2006, with the virtual butler officially retired as part of the rebranding effort to position the site as a more traditional search engine.
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Viktor ☛ What Happened To Ask Jeeves? Here's Why The Search Engine Failed
The site was accommodated by a butler called Jeeves who originated from P. G. Wodehouse’s famous novels.
After typing in a question, users would be presented with a result page that originated from three major sources. These were human-powered editorial content, crawler-based results from Teoma (owned by Ask Jeeves), as well as paid listings powered by Google.
If Ask Jeeves did not offer a suitable answer, then it sent the query to one of its many editors, some of whom were employed by the company (while others simply volunteered to share their expertise).