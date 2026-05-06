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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026



Quoting: All Linux gamers should take the latest Bazzite release seriously - here's why | ZDNET —

It's a rare occasion that I say, "Whoa!" when logging into a Linux distribution for the first time, but that's exactly what I did upon installing the latest stable version of Bazzite. As soon as I logged in, I knew that this version of the OS was an important step for the world of Linux gaming.

I realized immediately that the developers of Bazzite were doing everything they could to make gaming on Linux simple, and it's nearly impossible to deny that they've succeeded.

Before I get deeper into this, I should mention that even the newest release of Bazzite does not solve the anti-cheating issue that prevents some games from playing on the Linux/Steam combo. Currently, indie and single-player games work flawlessly on Steam. The problem arises with multiplayer games.