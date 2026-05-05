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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Strawberry Music Player ☛ Strawberry Music Player
Strawberry is a music player and music collection organizer. It is aimed at music collectors and audiophiles. With Strawberry you can play and manage your digital music collection, or stream your favorite radios. Strawberry is free software released under GPL. The source code is available on GitHub. Strawberry is a fork of Clementine. It's written in C++ using the Qt framework and GStreamer.
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[Repeat] Evan Hahn ☛ png-cmp: like cmp for PNGs
Unlike cmp, it checks pixel data, not binary data. PNGs can look the same but be stored differently. For example, png-cmp ignores text metadata.
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University of Toronto ☛ Some views on Eglot and lsp-mode in GNU Emacs
Not content with blowing up my in-buffer LSP completion, I decided to follow it up by first trying out Eglot and then more or less switching from my relatively long standing use of lsp-mode. In the process I've wound up with some opinions on the contrast between lsp-mode and Eglot. I will give you the summary up front.
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Unicorn Media ☛ After Years of Teasing, Warp Finally Goes Open Source
Warp opens its client code at last, though its broader Hey Hi (AI) ambitions for Oz orchestration remain firmly proprietary.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Antirez ☛ Redis array type: short story of a long development
I started working on the new Array data type for Redis in the first days of January. The PR landed the repository only now, so this code was cooked for four months. I worked at the implementation kinda part time (kinda because many weeks were actually full time, sometimes to detach yourself from the keyboard is complicated), and even before LLMs the implementation was likely something I could do in four months. What changed is that in the same time span, I was able to do a lot more. This is the short story of what happened.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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FSF ☛ April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring nineteen new GNU releases: Parallel, Time, and more! — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
Nineteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 30, 2026): [...]
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FSF ☛ FSD meeting and weekly recap 2026-05-01 — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD, which is a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday 1, May 2026 meeting, as well as entries updated during the week. This week we saw a new program added and several entries updated.
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GNU Projects
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GNU Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: LibEuFin Connector for Dolibarr is out
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Re: Emacs and keyboard ergonomics
The split keyboard is nice, though it is not a magical solution. Even with a regular form factor keyboard, I can work with the standard Emacs keys without any problem. What helps me the most is to configure one-shot modifiers. This means that I can tap (press once, then release) a modifier key, then tap a regular key to register it as a modifier+key event. For example, C-x is this: tap Ctrl, then tap x. Shift tapping is especially nice for prose, by the way, and eases the pressure on the otherwise weak pinky. The time window for registering a one-shot modifier is configurable.
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