news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs live with Sacha Chua and Philip Kaludercic on 2026-05-14 17:30 Europe/Athens
On the 14th of May we will meet with Sacha and Philip to talk about the upcoming Emacs 31 and other developments heading into Emacs 32. Philip is a contributor to core Emacs and the main driver behind the new newcomers-presets theme, among others. We will cover themes related to the newcomer experience.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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New Releases
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OSMC's May update is here with Dolby Vision FEL support
Today we're happy to release OSMC's May 2026 update for all supported devices. This update continues to bring Kodi v21.3 as Kodi v22 becomes nearer to release.
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Arch Family
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Omarchy 3.7.0
David Heinemeier Hansson has announced the release of Omarchy 3.7.0, the latest stable version of the project's Arch-based Linux distribution featuring the Hyprland Wayland compositor. This version comes with a "Gaming Edition" tag as it ships with the Steam client installer and menus populated with links to popular remote game servers: [...]
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Debian Family
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.7.2 | The Tor Project
Update the Linux kernel to 6.12.85, which fixes Copy Fail, a vulnerability that could allow an application in Tails to gain administration privileges.
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