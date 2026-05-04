news
Free and Open Source Software
-
pff - Pretty Fast Find - LinuxLinks
Pretty Fast Find (pff) is a command-line file search utility.
It’s designed as an iterative, multithreaded alternative to the traditional find command, using breadth-first directory traversal to locate matching files and directories. The tool includes built-in filtering, sorting, and output labelling, reducing the need to pipe results through additional command-line utilities.
This is free and open source software.
RDKit - cheminformatics and machine-learning software - LinuxLinks
RDKit is a cheminformatics toolkit that helps users work with molecular structures, chemical data, and machine-learning workflows.
Written primarily in C++ with extensive Python support, it provides core data structures and algorithms for chemical informatics, along with functionality for molecular manipulation, descriptor calculation, fingerprint generation, and database integration. The project is widely used in research and industrial settings where developers and scientists need programmable tools for chemistry-focused analysis.
This is free and open source software.
YARD-Lint - lint YARD documentation - LinuxLinks
YARD-Lint is a command-line tool for Ruby and Ruby on Rails projects that lint YARD documentation.
It checks API comments for consistency, correctness, and completeness so developers can spot stale or malformed documentation alongside normal code quality checks. It’s designed for everyday development workflows as well as automated use in pre-commit hooks and CI pipelines.
This is free and open source software.