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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: NixOS forced me to declare my entire system, and now I can't imagine Linux any other way —

There's a version of you in every Linux machine you've ever set up, and it's likely not a flattering portrait. It's every stray sudo apt install you typed, every configuration file you edited to test something, every leftover dependency from abandoned projects, and more. Your system is the accumulated history of every command you've ever run on it, and nothing tracks it.

I've used dozens of Linux distros across old laptops, virtual machines, and home servers, and I love the control they give me. However, if you ask me to reproduce my exact setup on another machine, I'd have to spend hours hunting down every configuration file, some of which haven't changed in years. It's like cooking without writing down the recipe first. The meal turns out great, but good like making the same thing twice. Thankfully, a week with NixOS will change how you think about Linux.