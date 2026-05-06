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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026



Quoting: ShivaOS - Fedora KDE-based Linux distribution designed for gaming - LinuxLinks —

ShivaOS is a Fedora KDE-based Linux distribution designed for gaming.

It combines a CachyOS BORE kernel, KDE Plasma 6, Mesa/Vulkan support, Steam and Proton readiness, and a set of gaming-focused tools and services. The distribution also includes Shiva AI, a Groq Llama-powered assistant and monitoring layer intended to help with system checks, updates, hardware probing, compatibility advice, and gaming optimisation.

This is free and open source software.