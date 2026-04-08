The New Writer Guide 26.2 Just Arrived

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9to5Linux

Flatpak 1.16.4 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings Important Security Fixes

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.

GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.19.10 and GParted 1.8.1

Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.

Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 Is Now Available for Download with Important Security Fixes

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).

KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Is Out to Reduce CPU and GPU Load for Full-Screen Windows

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.

KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sony AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor Now Available in Compact 29 mm Form Factor

Sony Electronics has announced availability of the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, unveiled last year. It is described as one of the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class and is designed for integration into size- and weight-constrained systems such as mobile robots, drones, and inspection platforms.

RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support

The AIO-3588Q is an ARM-based motherboard built around the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, aimed at edge computing, industrial control, and multi-display systems. The platform integrates high-resolution video interfaces, networking, and expansion options within a compact form factor.

Foenix Labs A2560Me Brings MC68LC060 CPU, FPGA Graphics, and PCIe Expansion

Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

The New Writer Guide 26.2 Just Arrived

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2026

Writer Guide 26.2 Just Arrived

Quoting: The New Writer Guide 26.2 Just Arrived - TDF Community Blog —

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, this guide covers all aspects of the LibreOffice Writer module—from creating simple one-page document to full book using the best practice in text editing, text formatting and document compilation.

This guide is the result of teamwork by LibreOffice Community volunteers. We extend special thanks to Dione Maddern, Claire Wood, Miklos Vajna, Ed Olson, B. Antonio Fernandez, Peter Schofield and Olivier Hallot.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it even easier to enable 10 years of security updates
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KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Is Out to Reduce CPU and GPU Load for Full-Screen Windows
KDE Plasma 6.6.4 is now available as the fourth maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
Availability of NetBSD 11.0 RC3 and More FreeBSD Leftovers
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Krita 5.3.1 Released!
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RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support
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OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow
OpenShot 3.5.1 open-source video editor is now available for download with a built-in Optimize Preview workflow, multi-selection trimming improvements, enhanced ComfyUI tools, and more.
Today in Techrights
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GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization
GStreamer 1.28.2 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with caching support for the nvcodec plugin to speed up initialization and many other changes.
GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.19.10 and GParted 1.8.1
GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Debian-based live system for performing disk partitioning tasks using the GParted partition editor is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.19.
Good Uptime So Far in 2026 [original]
We'd like to think we make a good "use case" or "case study" for avoiding GAFAM and "The Cloud"
Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support
APT 3.2 package manager for Debian-based distributions is now available with native rollback, undo, redo, and history features.
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FunOS 26.04 LTS Beta and FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (with Calamares Installer
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IBM Red Hat Hyping Up Slop, "Extended Life Cycle"
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Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users
Firefox 149.0.2 open-source web browser is now available for download with improved Wayland support for Linux users, two new enterprise policicies, and other changes.
OpenSSL 3.6.2 Is Now Available for Download with Important Security Fixes
OpenSSL 3.6.2 open-source TLS/SSL and crypto library is now available for download with fixes for several security vulnerabilities and bugs.
"Linux Still Adding Support for Sega Dreamcast’s GD-ROM from the '90s" But Removing i486 Support
latest in Linux
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS vs. macOS 26 Tahoe: The Free OS That Rivals a Premium Experience
In 2026, I’m saying something different: for most people — students, web developers, writers, casual users, small businesses — Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is not a compromise
IBM's Reckless Promotion of Slop, Flatpak "Won"
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Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, GNU/Linux Phones
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Valnet's Coverage of Proxmox Hacking
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Tackling Bloat in Ubuntu and Why Next Ubuntu LTS Has Weaknesses
two new articles from Valnet
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Distributions and Operating Systems: A "next generation of Linux distros" and CachyOS Considered
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Applications: Top Free/Libre Programs, System Profiling, and DaVinci Resolve
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elementary OS: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours
The latest version of AppCenter comes with some more improvements to the updates view including now showing all ongoing app installations
The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix
More like insecure boot!
I tried Peppermint Linux: How this bare-bones distro lets you build your ideal OS
Peppermint Linux was once a minimalist distribution for out-of-date hardware
Ventoy celebrates its 6th birthday by fixing a nasty immutable Linux bug
If you're a distro-hopping addict like I am
This distro nobody talks about is more popular than Ubuntu and Fedora—here's 3 reasons why
Most people shortlisting distros completely skip over MX Linux
Firefox’s free VPN rollout finally reached me – is it any good?
Firefox recently added a free built-in VPN to its desktop browser
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Ubuntu MATE’s founder is stepping back after 12 years and LinuxConfig covers APT in Ubuntu
Ubuntu picks
I tested Fedora Miracle: Why Linux needs a 'broken' flag for orphaned spins
There are a figurative metric ton of Linux distributions available
Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect [original]
Modern society is not good for the human mind
Today in Techrights
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Android Leftovers
Android 17's Contact Picker is the privacy upgrade we needed years ago
antiX 26 is the Linux distro that makes a 2009 laptop feel faster than a modern Chromebook
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South Africa: Windows Now Measured at 9%, an All-Time Low [original]
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GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: FunOS, OpenBSD, and IBM Stuff
8 misc. links
Valnet on Moving to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop, Making It Work Better
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Devices and Hackable Hardware With Linux
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Free, Libre, Software for the Web: Feeding, QUIC, and ontent Management Systems (CMSs)
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Wine 11.6 Released
important release milestone
Linux 7.0-rc7
No big surprises this week
KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7
The Oxygen and Air themes from the KDE 4 desktop environment are making a major comeback with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 release.
PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks
PeaZip 11.0 open-source archive manager is now available for download with faster archive browsing, enhanced bookmarks, internal drag and drop, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!
Android Leftovers
Can An Android Tablet Replace Your Laptop?
Almost 7 Years of COVID [original]
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At the time, nobody could imagine that the companies that had supported OpenOffice.org until then would create a project to kill LibreOffice
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Linux is a great operating system
Linux desktop environments are dying, and KDE and GNOME killed them
Although the number of Linux Desktops has fluctuated over time
I switched my Linux terminal to Zsh and it’s the biggest productivity boost I’ve had in years
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I switched from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6 and I'm not going back to Ubuntu defaults
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Bluefish 2.4.1 Released with Side-by-Side View & Improved Dark Mode
Bluefish, the free open-source code editor for programmers and web developers, release new 2.4.1 version few days ago
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To provide an insight into the quality of software that’s available, we’ve compiled a list of the best free and open source Hyprland tools for screen capturing
Review: Origami Linux 2026.03
I went into my trial with Origami being not only aware that I wouldn't appreciate aspects of the distribution
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