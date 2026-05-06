programming leftovers

The previous post catalogued the bugs that get filed against package managers: path traversal in the extractor, argument injection in the git driver, XSS in the registry’s README renderer. Things you can find by reading code, point at a line number, and patch.

This post is the other half. The properties below are working as designed, so nobody files a CVE for them. They’re also where almost every supply-chain incident with a name actually came from. In event-stream, ua-parser-js, left-pad, and xz, the package manager did exactly what it was built to do.

If the first post was a list of patterns to grep for, this one is a list of questions to answer in prose. The output of working through it is a few paragraphs per heading describing what the tool actually does, because the answers differ a lot from one tool to the next and most of them aren’t written down anywhere except the source.