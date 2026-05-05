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OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Monthly Update and OpenSUSE Asia Summit 2026 Call for Speakers
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OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - April 2026
There were several software package updates for openSUSE Tumbleweed during April and the later half of the month brought some urgency with Copy Fail, which is now safe for users of the rolling release and Slowroll for those who have done a zypper dup at the end of the month.
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OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Asia Summit 2026 Call for Speakers
We are excited to announce that the Call for Speakers for openSUSE.Asia Summit 2026 is now open! This year, the Summit will take place on October 3–4, 2026, at the Teaching Industry Learning Center (TILC), Vocational School, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), Yogyakarta, Indonesia.