Review: Xubuntu 26.04

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

This has not been a good year for Xubuntu, the Xfce-based Ubuntu flavour. Last October, the distro's website was hacked, with Windows malware substituted for a torrent download. In addition, the volunteer developers - always overworked and underappreciated - have had to grapple with moving Xubuntu to Wayland per Ubuntu's wishes (even though most of us who use Xubuntu could care less), as well as the usual GTK and Xfce updates and revisions.

So the absolutely last thing I want to do, as a decades-long Xubuntu user who wants to help celebrate the distro's 20th anniversary this year, is to cause any more problems. But the new release, Xubuntu 26.04, code named "Resolute Raccoon", is a mess and you should use it at your own risk.

First and foremost, installation is a disaster, easily the worst I've ever seen. If it's not as bad as Windows, it's bad enough to warrant making the comparison. Installation on VirtualBox crashed with a graphics error, and then crashed my desktop. The experience wasn't much better with my test machine - and my other test machine, too, because I tried installing 26.04 there, too, since I couldn't believe I was having so many problems with the first machine. The live desktop was sluggish and froze regularly, and I had to use safe graphics to install Xubuntu both times.

These are hardly state of the art laptops, with integrated graphics, mid-range i7 processors, and 16GB and 8GB of memory, respectively. It's the kind of older hardware that Xubuntu is famous for working with seamlessly. And if I'm having trouble with these, what about even older and less powerful hardware?