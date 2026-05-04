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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: After months of desktop hopping, I finally understand why Linux users can't agree on anything —

I wasn't one of those people who started distro hopping because I was curious. For me, it was a matter of friction. I was installing roughly three extensions just to add a taskbar to GNOME, and after an update, the extension broke. This sent me hunting for other desktop environments (DE). After a few months of trying other options, there was a common theme: each had specific points that won me over, yet some annoyances made me consider leaving.

What follows isn't a DE ranking, but my honest reflection on what it felt like using them. Up front, I must say that the Wayland transition has been a major upgrade for these DEs lately. However, it matters a great deal how cleanly the transitions have been made.