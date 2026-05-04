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Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense
The new Steam Controller features four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, a 6-axis IMU, two capacitive areas, a USB-C connector and USB-C tethered play support, and an 8.39 Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 35 hours of gameplay.
The USB-C connector is called the Steam Controller Puck, and it’s both a wireless transmitter for your Steam Controller and a charging station. But, you can connect the new Steam Controller via Bluetooth too if you don’t want to use the Steam Controller Puck or in situations where you can’t physically use it.