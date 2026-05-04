Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense

Update the Linux kernel to 6.12.85, which fixes Copy Fail, a vulnerability that could allow an application in Tails to gain administration privileges.

On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

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The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

Adiuvo is developing the Explorer Board, a compact FPGA platform built around the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P, targeting embedded, signal processing, and high-speed I/O applications. The design aims to provide access to UltraScale+ capabilities at a lower price point.

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Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense

posted by Marius Nestor on May 04, 2026



The new Steam Controller features four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, a 6-axis IMU, two capacitive areas, a USB-C connector and USB-C tethered play support, and an 8.39 Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 35 hours of gameplay.

The USB-C connector is called the Steam Controller Puck, and it’s both a wireless transmitter for your Steam Controller and a charging station. But, you can connect the new Steam Controller via Bluetooth too if you don’t want to use the Steam Controller Puck or in situations where you can’t physically use it.

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