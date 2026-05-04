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KDE: Tux Manager, Mega Sprint, Drawy, Plasma Tips and Tricks
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CubicleNate ☛ Tux Manager the GNU/Linux Clone of backdoored Windows Task Manager
Tux Manager is a new application designed for the KDE Plasma Desktop, inspired by backdoored Windows Task Manager. While it doesn't replace the standard Plasma System Monitor, its familiar aesthetic caters to users transitioning from Windows. Installation is straightforward via Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , and it features an appealing Performance tab. Recommended for anyone exploring fun software.
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KDE ☛ Gestures in Graz, and beyond
KDE's Mega Sprint 2026 in Graz brought a group of about 20 KDE contributors together in early April, to discuss technical challenges, make decisions, and get stuff done. With travel support from KDE e.V. (thanks to your donations), I was able to join the group there.
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Meet Drawy
This is Drawy, KDE’s first infinite whiteboard app written entirely in C++ and Qt. It is inspired by the popular web-based Excalidraw. Its main focus is simplicity, ease of use, and performance. You get all the usual essential features, such as drawing tablet and touchscreen support, basic shapes like rectangles, ellipses, arrows with different arrowheads, lines, etc., text and image support, as well as many other features such as groups, reordering elements, alignment, etc.
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TechTea ☛ KDE Plasma Tips and Tricks
KDE Plasma is very popular right now1 and many new Linux users are using it by default. This is wonderful news, but KDE is very customizable, powerful, and has many small features that are underappreciated or outright unknown to most people. I’m by no means an expert, but I’ve used KDE since the later part of the KDE 4 era and still use the desktop environment as my daily driver.