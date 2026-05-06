news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Why Chatbots Based on LLMs Cannot Be Improved Even If More Energy (Money) Gets Wasted on Them
nobody can do it well
-
The Generations of CS Are Coming to 'End of Life'
Nowadays everything that is a computer is somehow called "hey hi"
-
Links 05/05/2026: "Republicans Made Children More Expensive" and "Internet Blackouts" Cripple Economies
Links for the day
-
What "Age Verification" Laws Are About
We know based on experience (even predating the Web) that kids will find workarounds, so such restrictions are difficult to enforce
New
-
Ubuntu is Run by "N00bs" (and It Shows)
GNU/Linux users are not a small niche anymore
-
Gemini Links 05/05/2026: Bad Health, Pomera DM250 On Linux, and Children Using DO
Links for the day
-
Reading Closely What Microsoft Put in the Report, Expect Many More Layoffs Later This Year
The only thing that they grow rapidly is their debt
-
IBM is Collapsing, the People Responsible for the Collapse Aren't the Victims
IBM management has plenty of things to distract from right now
-
Media: Let's Repeat the Lie About Mass Layoffs Being a Win for a Buzzword
This says so much about the state of today's media
-
Links 05/05/2026: Live Nation Problems, Growing Tensions in the Gulf Again (Energy Crisis)
Links for the day
-
Gartner Pays The Register MS and the Effect is Visible (IBM Promotion; IBM Also a Sponsor, of Both!)
Follow the money
-
The Register MS Published Fake Article That Mentioned "AI" Almost a Dozen Times. It Got Paid to Do This.
If you keep seeing the term "AI" quite a lot in the media, be sure to check who pays for it
-
Links 05/05/2026: Germany, Depression, and Control of Online Discourse in Geminispace
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Lunduke Has a Serious Problem: He's Fronting for Sites That Insist on Exposing Children to Pornography
He's even contradicting himself a lot
-
Unsustainable 'Tech' (Debt) Giants Rely on US Taxpayers for Bailouts and Subsidies
In the past 6 months Oracle and Amazon alone borrowed over 100 billion dollars
-
Future-Proofing Techrights
2 days from now this site turns exactly 19.5 (years)
-
Microsoft is Waning Like IBM
There will be lots of "ex Softies" or "former Microsofters" out there
-
Chatbots Are Not Replacing Web Search, But They Contaminate Results
People still value pages written and curated by humans; they use search engines to find these
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 67 Out of 200: Graveley and Garrett Claims Against My Wife and I Assert 'Distress', But It Was Just a Copy-Pasted Template (Mechanical Crocodile Tears)
Can barristers charge 10,000-15,000 US dollars (about $1,000-1,500 per page!) to do such shoddy, sloppy work?
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 04, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, May 04, 2026
-
Links 05/05/2026: Energy Crises, Data Breaches, and Journalists Murdered
Links for the day
-
The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XIII - Health and Safety With Cocaine
That they are trying to approach us (the President's own family) is a sign of weakness
-
Codecs and Software Patents - Part I - The 2026 Status Quo
It's frustrating to see how little (almost none) media coverage exists for these sorts of matters
-
Gemini Links 05/05/2026: ASCII Chessboard Without HTML and Ongoing Antenna Migration
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):