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New Release: Tails 7.7.2

Update the Linux kernel to 6.12.85, which fixes Copy Fail, a vulnerability that could allow an application in Tails to gain administration privileges.

LinuxGizmos.com

Adiuvo Explorer Board aims to bring Artix UltraScale+ FPGA to $99 platform

Adiuvo is developing the Explorer Board, a compact FPGA platform built around the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P, targeting embedded, signal processing, and high-speed I/O applications. The design aims to provide access to UltraScale+ capabilities at a lower price point.

Argon Industria PoE+ HATs add 25W Ethernet power and optional NVMe to Raspberry Pi 5

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

MSI MS-CF27 3.5-inch SBC with Alder Lake-N, quad GbE, and triple display

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Cardputer Mesh Kit features ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa and GNSS support

The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

9to5Linux

Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense

The new Steam Controller features four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, a 6-axis IMU, two capacitive areas, a USB-C connector and USB-C tethered play support, and an 8.39 Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 35 hours of gameplay.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 05, 2026

CD Reflection Close-up

Updated This Past Day

  1. Links 04/05/2026: Energy Shortages Become More Visible, Germans Reject Military Service, Merz Says US 'Humiliated' Over Iran
    Links for the day
  2. KDE's Cornelius Schumacher Explains Why You Should be Slop-Free
    Output is not measured by quantity of words

    New

  3. Links 04/05/2026: Economics of Slop Discredited, Democrat and Republican Voters Want Cuts to Data Centres
    Links for the day
  4. IBM's "FutureNow" is the Rebranding of the Client Innovation Center (CIC), for Lobbying Purposes by IBM While Halving People's Salaries
    So says a new comment
  5. Libera.​Chat Openly and Publicly Admits It Has an LLM Slop Problem (Chatbots in Its Channels)
    If there's a policy that bans chatbots (not humans), there's even a moral imperative for it
  6. Microsoft: Yes, We Are Losing Windows Users and Yes, We Have Problems With Payroll (So We Lay Off Essential Workers)
    From what we can gather, "hey hi" is now the name of everything at Microsoft
  7. Ubuntu.com While Ubuntu.com is Under DDoS Attack and Intermittently Offline Due to Windows Botnets: Don't Use Ubuntu, Use Windows Instead
    Unbelievable, as this is their advice when Windows zombies hammer away at their Web site and general infrastructure
  8. Links 04/05/2026: "DNC Covering Up Its 2024 Autopsy" and Rudy Giuliani in Critical Condition
    Links for the day
  9. ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Exceed 5% in New Zealand
    Can we expect New Zealand and Australia to divest from GAFAM?
  10. The Real News is Botnets (e.g. Windows With Back Doors), Not Iran
    Let's focus on the botnets [...] Microsoft's aim is the opposite of security
  11. SLAPP Censorship - Part 66 Out of 200: Alex Graveley Did Illegal Things, Then Asserted Mentioning Those Illegal Things is Privacy Violation
    Alex Graveley "has suffered damage and distress" when the public found out he told women to kill themselves
  12. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XII - Outsourcing Everything to Microsoft, Which is Illegal
    Today's EPO isn't about technology or law
  13. Melissa Chan on Why Press Freedom Matters to Everyone, Not Just Journalists
    dispelling a myth
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 03, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, May 03, 2026
  16. Gemini Links 04/05/2026: Another Old Web Pillar Gone and Simple Lobsters Mirror for Gemini
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-28 to 2026-05-04
    6293 /n/2026/05/01/Been_a_Very_Busy_Week.shtml
    5846 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Buyout_Offer_is_Less_Than_One_Year_s_Salary.shtml
    5775 /n/2026/05/01/In_Praise_of_Debian.shtml
    5741 /n/2026/05/01/Dealing_With_Demagogue_in_Free_Software.shtml
    5684 /n/2026/05/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    5381 /n/2026/05/01/Links_01_05_2026_Poems_and_Continuous_Privacy_Policy.shtml
    5203 /n/2026/04/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    5131 /n/2026/04/30/Then_Come_the_DDoS_Attacks.shtml
    5121 /n/2026/04/30/Upgrade_Successful.shtml
    5076 /n/2026/05/01/What_May_1_Means_to_Us_and_to_Many_Others.shtml
    4871 /n/2026/05/01/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_April_30_2026.shtml
    4838 /n/2026/05/02/A_Look_at_DataStax_Bluewashing_IBM_and_Layoffs.shtml
    4520 /n/2026/05/02/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    4098 /n/2026/04/30/Google_News_Sloppy_Again.shtml
    3965 /n/2026/05/02/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_May_01_2026.shtml
    3964 /about.shtml
    2113 /n/2026/05/03/Linux_Kernel_Tainted_by_Software_Patents_That_Make_Linux_Worse_.shtml
    1581 /index.shtml
    1529 /n/2026/05/02/cPanel_is_Not_Linux_cPanel_is_Proprietary_Software.shtml
    1432 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Lunduke_is_Pulling_a_Garrett_by_Turning_Technical_and.shtml
    1369 /n/2026/05/03/All_Time_Lows_for_Windows_Down_Under.shtml
    1363 /n/2026/04/29/Campinos_is_a_Lame_Duck_President_This_Year_at_the_European_Pat.shtml
    1324 /n/2026/05/03/India_Needs_to_Recognise_That_the_World_Wide_Web_is_Monoculture.shtml
    1298 /n/2026/05/01/Microsoft_Debt_Rose_Almost_50_Billion_Since_We_Moved_to_Debian.shtml
    1283 /n/2026/05/01/Yes_GNU_Linux_Can_Run_on_Playstation_5_But_Don_t_Buy_It_Learn_F.shtml
    1260 /irc.shtml
    1205 /n/2026/05/01/Techrights_is_Still_Growing_Attacking_Techrights_Does_Not_Weake.shtml
    1155 /n/2026/05/01/Lots_of_People_Leave_IBM_Today_IBM_Has_About_1_000_Workers_Fewe.shtml
    1091 /browse/latest.shtml
    1052 /n/2026/05/01/Oracle_s_Debt_Grew_by_Over_50_Billion_Dollars_in_6_Months.shtml
    1028 /n/2026/04/30/Trigger_Warning_Jeremy_Bicha_Debian_Edu_TecKids_Ubuntu_incest_s.shtml
    954 /n/2026/05/01/In_New_Letter_Sent_to_Chair_and_Heads_of_Delegation_of_the_Admi.shtml
    950 /n/2026/04/30/Apparently_Last_Day_for_Nearly_1_000_Confluent_Workers_IBM_Laid.shtml
    908 /n/2026/04/28/Aaron_Hillel_Swartz_Would_Have_Turned_40_This_Year.shtml
    905 /n/2026/04/27/AI_16_Times_in_One_Article_The_Register_MS_Got_Paid_to_Post_Thi.shtml
    905 /n/2026/05/01/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_63_Out_of_200_Graveley_as_a_Stripped_Down.shtml
    843 /browse/index.shtml
    793 /n/2026/05/01/What_Linus_Torvalds_the_Linux_Dude_Meant_by_Show_Me_the_Code.shtml
    762 /n/2026/04/30/The_Register_MS_Running_Spam_Pieces_for_Huawei_a_Banned_Company.shtml
    759 /n/2026/05/01/Links_01_05_2026_Regulatory_Trouble_for_Apple_Now_Even_Mozilla_.shtml
    755 /n/2026/05/01/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_X_European_Patent_Offi.shtml
    750 /n/2026/05/01/Links_01_05_2026_Microsoft_Headcount_Decreasing_Apple_Quietly_K.shtml
    748 /n/2026/04/30/European_Patent_Office_Management_Mocked_for_Trying_to_Bribe_St.shtml
    746 /n/2026/05/02/Thousands_of_Layoffs_at_IBM_So_IBM_Pays_Mainstream_Media_to_Cla.shtml
    738 /n/2026/04/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    722 /n/2026/04/29/If_We_Move_Everything_to_Devuan.shtml
    690 /n/2026/05/03/Links_03_05_2026_Water_Shortages_Crises_and_Slop_Fakes_Are_Comi.shtml
    675 /n/2026/04/28/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_VIII_Red_Line_When_the.shtml
    670 /n/2026/04/30/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_X_Deliberately_Violate.shtml
    667 /n/2026/05/01/XBox_Will_Not_Last_Much_Longer_XBox_Chief_Admits_Problems.shtml
    662 /n/2026/04/29/Links_29_04_2026_Snowde_nAffair_13_Years_Later_and_Landmark_Dat.shtml
    646 /n/2026/04/30/The_Corporate_Media_Intentionally_Overlooks_How_Google_s_Debt_T.shtml
    645 /n/2026/04/29/Six_Months.shtml
    641 /n/2026/04/29/Canonical_is_Selling_You_Ubuntu_is_a_Data_Collecting_Platform.shtml
    639 /n/2026/04/28/IBM_is_Already_Doing_Voluntary_Layoffs_This_Year_in_Europe_Buyo.shtml
    634 /n/2026/04/30/Links_30_04_2026_Slop_Industry_Cannot_Keep_Up_With_Bills_The_Wo.shtml
    631 /n/2026/05/03/IBM_Has_a_Long_and_Rich_History_of_Showing_Chatbots_Bear_No_Bus.shtml
    621 /n/2026/04/28/IBM_Laying_Off_Thousands_of_Workers_Again_Based_on_Q1_Earnings_.shtml
    619 /n/2026/04/30/Links_30_04_2026_Barrage_of_Lawsuits_Against_Slop_Microsoft_s_S.shtml
    619 /n/2026/04/28/Latest_Example_of_False_Marketing_by_Anthropic.shtml
    609 /n/2026/05/02/Links_02_05_2026_Microsoft_Has_Begun_Rebranding_Vista_11_as_XBo.shtml
    608 /n/2026/04/29/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IX_European_Patents_Th.shtml
    602 /n/2026/04/29/Links_29_04_2026_LLM_Chatbot_Usage_Goes_Down_Sharply_as_Do_Stoc.shtml
    598 /n/2026/05/02/The_NHS_is_Under_Attack_by_Anthropic_and_Microsoft_or_Their_Lem.shtml
    597 /n/2026/04/29/Why_We_Publish_The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt.shtml

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coming up soon
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mostly AMD coverage
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kernel issue
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If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.
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GNU/Linux Measured at Record High in Chile [original]
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Today in Techrights
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Every year, someone declares it's finally the year of the Linux desktop
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This is free and open source software
Scaleclaw – Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image
Scaleclaw is a Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image
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mostly GNU/Linux
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Valve releases new Steam Controller for $99 USD with four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks with capacitive touch, two capacitive areas, and a 35-hour battery.
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Development picks
End of Jeeves or Ask.com
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This is free and open source software
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KDE is great. It’s probably my favorite desktop environment
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From end of April
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NixOS forced me to declare my entire system, and now I can't imagine Linux any other way
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ReactOS Gets Unified Installer Image and a New Storage Stack
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I left GNOME for COSMIC, tried KDE next, and only one felt right in the end
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This is free and open source software
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Dolphin 26.04 release
I want to highlight a few changes that came to Dolphin 26.04 and add some nuance to the release announcement
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very bad sign
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2 new episodes
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Development leftovers and news
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Debian picks
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4 articles
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Europe Decoupling from GAFAM is Good News, Especially for European Member States [original]
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This month's latest
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Free Software Report: "60% of open source maintainers work unpaid, 60% have quit or considered quitting, and 44% cite burnout specifically."
new and old commentary
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Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux”!
Ubuntu’s Official Flavour List Is Shrinking, And That’s Not a Bad Thing
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'Soft power' gone, less Microsoft, more sovereignty through Free software
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