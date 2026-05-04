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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: Gestures in Graz, and beyond - KDE Blogs —

KDE's Mega Sprint 2026 in Graz brought a group of about 20 KDE contributors together in early April, to discuss technical challenges, make decisions, and get stuff done. With travel support from KDE e.V. (thanks to your donations), I was able to join the group there.

Other blogs have reported on their experiences of what happened in Graz: Kieryn Darkwater, Albert Astals Cid, Kristen McWilliam, Volker Krause, and Raresh Rus. A large variety of topics were on the agenda, people were wearing multiple hats to help each other out.

I, on the other hand, went to Graz with one sole purpose: figure out the best way to merge gesture customization.