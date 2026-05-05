news
Hardware: PhobosLab, ESP32, and Reducing Phone-Induced Anxiety
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Devices/Embedded
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Dominic Szablewski ☛ PhobosLab
Did you wonder ever why explosions and other effects looked so much cooler on the original PlayStation than they did on the Nintendo 64?
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C5 board features Raspberry Pi-compatible MIPI connectors for official displays and camera modules
We’ve come across an ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C5 board that looks similar to the Wireless Tag WTDKP4C5-S1 board, but is even more compact and features four MIPI connectors, including two whose pinout is compatible with Raspberry Pi camera modules and displays. Maker Go calls it the “ESP32P4C5 core board” and features an “ESP32-P4-Module” with ESP32-P4 MCU with 32MB PSRAM, an ESP32-C5 dual-band WiFi 6 SoC, nd a 16MB NOR flash. Besides the MIPI connectors, the board features three USB ports, one for debugging, and two Type-C/A ports sharing a USB 2.0 data connection, a built-in MEMS microphone, a speaker connector, and two 34-pin headers for expansion.
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Hackaday ☛ Teardown Of A Shahed-136 Gimbaled Camera
The Iranian Shahed-136’s basic design has seen many changes and additions since Russia began using them, with some featuring interesting payloads such as cameras in a gimbal, making these drones useful for tasks like surveillance. Recently [Michel] got his hands one one such camera that was recovered from a shot-down drone in Ukraine, providing the opportunity for an in-depth look at what hardware is in these cameras.
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Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Hosts SolarPunk Message Board
Solarpunk is sometimes thought of as the “good ending” to cyberpunk– there’s technology, but it’s community-focused instead of in the hands of evil conglomerates, and– if the name doesn’t give it away– renewably powered. [Victor Frost] found that image of the future inspiring enough to create this ESP32-hosted community hub. Yes, it looks like a lantern, but it’s actually a very-local webserver.
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C64 OS ☛ THEC64 Handheld
There are the motherboard reproductions that you can populate with original chips, like the C64 Reloaded. There are reimagined mainboards that take original chips, like Uni64. There are advanced FPGA mainboards like the Ultimate64. There are oddball standalone FPGA implementations, like TurboChameleon64. There are whole package reproductions, like the Commodore 64 Ultimate and the Mega65. There are Raspberry Pi-based solutions, like the BareMetalC64, which runs VICE. And there other dedicated VICE solutions, like THEC64 mini, and even THEC64 Maxi with the full sized working keyboard.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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James G ☛ Using greyscale
Part of my original motivation for changing my display mode to greyscale was that I thought greyscale would make my phone calmer. I think I achieved this goal, both through the change to use greyscale as well as through other decisions like not having email on my phone.
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