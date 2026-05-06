news
Games: Unity (Mono) Shipping Slop, Cropdeck, and Steam Controller Hype
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Steam Controller more popular than Valve expected - they're working on stock issues | GamingOnLinux
It seems the popularity of the new Steam Controller really did catch Valve off guard, with it selling out a lot faster than expected. I thought it would be popular, but not to the point where it was able to crash the Steam checkout process and have scalpers jump in.
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Conan Exiles Enhanced is out - a free upgrade for everyone with Steam Deck improvements | GamingOnLinux
Update 16:08 UTC - it seems this was not a particularly smooth update, with lots of posts on the Steam forum noting it's not working with Proton on Linux. Some are reporting it needs "vcrun2022" via protontricks as an extra and then it works. Hopefully Valve or the developer will be able to sort that so people don't need workarounds.
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Pay off your debts to a greedy landlord in the seriously charming deckbuilder Cropdeck | GamingOnLinux
Farming roguelike deckbuilder Cropdeck has you use cards to grow crops and collect weird-looking scarecrows that help you farm and create satisfying combos. Disclosure: the developer provided a key for GamingOnLinux.
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shapez 2 is a thoroughly chilled time building up a shape-cutting factory | GamingOnLinux
If you love the idea of building up a massive sprawling factory and taking your time doing so to chill out - shapez 2 is a safe bet. Unlike certain other similar factory-building sims, this really is the most chilled out version you can find. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux back in 2024.
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Engineering puzzle game U.V.S. Nirmana arrives from the Zachtronics team at Coincidence | GamingOnLinux
The Zachtronics team are back again. After releasing Kaizen: A Factory Story under the Coincidence name they have returned for another engineering puzzle game with U.V.S. Nirmana. For this one they pulled in Klei Entertainment (Don't Starve, Oxygen Not Included) for publishing.
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Unique deck-builder Moonsigil Atlas arrives May 28 - No energy, no mana, just space | GamingOnLinux
With a demo that absolutely captured me, deck-builder Moonsigil Atlas arrives May 28th and this is one you're not going to want to miss. There's no energy system, no mana to run out of - just space. It's all about throwing some shapes. Not in the dancing kind, actual shapes.
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Unity AI out in Open Beta to give developers the fabled "make game" button | GamingOnLinux
AI, AI, AI - now in your game engine too! Unity has rolled out Unity AI in Open Beta that will apparently help games be created faster.
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Steam Controller goes out of stock as Valve get a ton of "Game Console" shipments | GamingOnLinux
It's the morning after the Steam Controller released standalone, it's getting sold out in various regions but it may not be alone for long. ICYMI: check out my initial Steam Controller thoughts.