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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: I installed a Linux gaming distro and got better frame rates than Windows on the same PC —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Every year, someone declares it's finally the year of the Linux desktop, and every year, the internet moves on without much changing. But something feels different lately.

More people are ditching Windows on their daily machines for gaming, and the hardware support has gotten to a point where it's hard to find a real excuse not to try it. For gaming specifically, I think we're already there.