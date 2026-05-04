news
Free and Open Source Software
-
hexcurse-ng - ncurses-based console hex editor - LinuxLinks
hexcurse-ng is an ncurses-based console hex editor for working with binary data in a terminal.
It can open, edit, and save regular files and block devices, lets you work with both hexadecimal and decimal values, and is maintained as a fork of the original hexcurse project with fixes and improvements.
This is free and open source software.
Slim-Lint - configurable tool for analyzing Slim templates - LinuxLinks
Slim-Lint is a command-line utility for checking Slim templates for style, consistency, and common problems.
It helps keep Slim files clean and readable, supports a configurable set of built-in linters, and integrates with RuboCop so Ruby code embedded in templates can be analysed too. The tool can be run manually, wired into source control hooks, or used in CI workflows to catch issues early in development.
This is free and open source software.
Ketcher - web-based chemical structure editor - LinuxLinks
Ketcher is a web-based chemical structure editor for drawing small molecules, biomolecules, and chemical reactions in a browser.
It’s aimed at chemists, laboratory scientists, technicians, academics, and students, and can be integrated into other web applications either as a React component library or as a ready-to-run embedded application.
This is free and open source software.
Hexit - minimalistic hex editor - LinuxLinks
Hexit is a terminal-based hex editor written in C++ for inspecting and editing binary data from a text user interface.
It uses an ncurses-based layout to show byte offsets, hexadecimal values, and ASCII output side by side, and is designed to keep memory usage low by loading file data in chunks instead of reading an entire file into memory at once.
This is free and open source software.
FlameGet - GTK4 download manager - LinuxLinks
It brings several command line download tools together behind a graphical interface, letting users handle regular file transfers, media downloads, and torrent tasks from a native Python/GTK application. The software is designed to make it easier to queue, monitor, organize, and accelerate downloads without working directly at the command line.
This is free and open source software.