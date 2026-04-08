original
Summertime-Like Weather
For those of us in northern England, as several of us are based there, it's a day to be outside, not indoors*. We've had longer days, more sleep, and it looks like oil and gas will soon flow again out of Gulf states, at least temporarily. There's a considerable backlog to make up for. We live on energy reserves.
This week will be calm and normal; people come back from holidays, so news is still a tad slow. █
______
* Probably this year's hottest day so far.
Image source: Thomas Smillie