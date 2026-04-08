Summertime-Like Weather

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.

Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.