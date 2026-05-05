Red Hat's Slop Promotion, GAFAM Advocacy, and Fedora on RISC-V by Marcin Juszkiewicz

You made an agent that works on your laptop. It summarizes documents, calls APIs, and chains tools together to deliver the results you intended. Then someone asks, "Can we run this in production?" and the next three weeks disappear into auth configuration, observability wiring, and a crash course in Kubernetes networking.

Managing everything surrounding the agent is often the hardest part, even though these concerns are similar for every agent.

Kagenti ADK is an open source toolkit that takes the agent you built, regardless of the framework you used, and handles those surrounding concerns for you. It aligns with the protocols laid out by the 'Linux' Foundation's Agent2Agent (A2A).