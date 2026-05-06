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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2026



Quoting: These free Linux apps made leaving Windows easier than I expected —

The biggest fear of anyone switching from Windows to Linux is not the operating system itself. It’s the apps, and rightly so. When you rely on specific tools and features for work, switching platforms can feel risky, especially when those exact apps aren’t available on Linux.

But after spending some time with Linux, I managed to find alternatives for every app I relied on. In some cases, the replacement felt just as capable, and in others, they were even better. What I expected to be a frustrating adjustment turned out to be anything but.