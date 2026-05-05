Games: PlayStation 5 GNU/Linux Tested, Steam’s April Hardware Survey Shows Trends

Last week, Linux launched on PlayStation 5, bringing with it the wealth of opportunities afforded by an open operating system running on a closed platform. Put together by well known security researcher Andy Nguyen - aka TheFlow - PS5 Linux works via an existing exploit for launch PlayStation 5 consoles running on system software releases up to version 4.5. Prepare the appropriate Linux image, launch the PS5 exploit, then use a computer to send across the correct payload and the PlayStation 5 slips into rest mode. On waking, Linux boots from an attached USB or SSD and you're good to go.