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Games: PlayStation 5 GNU/Linux Tested, Steam’s April Hardware Survey Shows Trends
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PlayStation 5 Linux Tested: Steam PC vs Native PS5 Games
Last week, Linux launched on PlayStation 5, bringing with it the wealth of opportunities afforded by an open operating system running on a closed platform. Put together by well known security researcher Andy Nguyen - aka TheFlow - PS5 Linux works via an existing exploit for launch PlayStation 5 consoles running on system software releases up to version 4.5. Prepare the appropriate Linux image, launch the PS5 exploit, then use a computer to send across the correct payload and the PlayStation 5 slips into rest mode. On waking, Linux boots from an attached USB or SSD and you're good to go.
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Linux Holds Strong in Steam’s April Hardware Survey - SDHQ
The Steam Hardware Survey for April 2026 just dropped, and while Linux did see a drop of 0.81% compared to last month, it's still holding at a value above what we might have thought possible just a couple of years ago.
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Notebook Check ☛ Windows 11 continues to grow among Steam users as Linux pulls back
The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results are here, and among all, there's an interesting shift happening in the operating system segment. In April 2026, Windows 11 saw another growth, while Linux lost a fair share of the user base.
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Windows 11 Gamer Base Grows as Linux Slips in Steam Survey Data