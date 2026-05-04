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Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Patch Me If You Can | LINUX Unplugged 665
We dig into the Copy Fail vulnerability and test a proof-of-concept against our own box. Plus, Jon Seager, VP of Engineering at Canonical joins us, and we kick off the BSD Challenge!
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 343: Fedora 44, Ubuntu 26.04, Framework Laptop 13 Pro, Steam Controller, Zorin OS & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a TON of distro news to talk about with release from Ubuntu and Fedora. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and Fedora GNU/Linux 44 were released recently. That’s not all, we also have releases Zorin OS and more. We also have some exciting hardware news from Valve and Framework.