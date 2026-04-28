news
Free Software Events (LibreLocal) and Educational Meetups
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Free Software Events
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in Tarragona, Catalunya, Spain
May 8, 2026 at 15:00 CEST (13:00 UTC).
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in Brasília, Distrito Federal, Brasil
May 22, 2026 at 18:00 BRT (21:00 UTC).
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in València, Spain
May 16, 2026 at 10:30 CEST (08:30 UTC).
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in Neuchâtel, Switzerland
May 21, 2026 at 16:00 CEST (14:00 UTC).
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in London, England, United Kingdom
May 16, 2026 at 12:00 BST (11:00 UTC).
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Education
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APNIC ☛ APNIC and PITA renew MoU to strengthen cooperation in the Pacific
For more than two decades, APNIC has worked closely with PITA to support Internet development and technical capacity building across the Pacific.
The partnership has particularly focused on hands‑on technical training delivered alongside PacNOG meetings, as well as engagement at PITA AGMs, business and strategy forums, and APNIC events.
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Paolo Melchiorre ☛ My DjangoCon Europe 2026
This year the conference didn’t start when I arrived in Athens, it started days earlier.
I first stopped in Lecce, where I was invited to give a talk to the local Django community, then in Bari where I met friends from the Python community, and only after that I reached Athens for DjangoCon Europe and the sprints. By the time the conference began, the experience was already in motion.
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Bob Monsour ☛ North Bay Python 2026 - Afterthoughts
The conference, though more like an un-conference, ran for two days, Saturday and Sunday, Apr 25th and 26th.
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Anže Pečar ☛ DjangoCon Europe 2026
The next day the conference started. Time to listen to some great talks and mingle with everyone during the breaks. I enjoyed pretty much all the talks and have pages of handwritten notes. A few of the most memorable ones: [...]
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