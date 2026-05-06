news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Some Other Shows, and Growing Issue of Slopcasts/Podslop
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Late Night Linux – Episode 384
There’s a new Ubuntu LTS release and quite a lot is new, Canonical’s infrastructure was taken down and we disagree about whether it could have been avoided, two recent examples of irresponsible vulnerability disclosure, and the Steam controller finally arrives with a hefty price tag.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #60 – S3E12 Packaging, Transferring, and Deploying Software in Air-Gapped Environments with Zarf
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Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 701 - The chicken would explode, with Holly Cummins
Fredrik chats to Holly Cummins about using Minecraft for observability, other amazing Quarkus tricks, and the value of joy at work.
Recorded during Øredev 2025.
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 490
This week we answer questions about remote connecting to Home Assistant, an automated way to backup and restore your GrapheneOS phone. We talk about the 3D printing laws that are coming on the books.
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Futurism ☛ Approaching Half of New Podcasts Appear to Be Hey Hi (AI) Slop
"It's absurd."
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Digital Music News ☛ The Audio Landscape is Overrun by Hey Hi (AI) ‘Podslop’—It’s Not Just a Music Industry Problem
The rise of Hey Hi (AI) isn’t just leading to music slop on streaming services, but a serious increase in automated podcast content flooding the landscape. It’s not exclusive to the music industry.