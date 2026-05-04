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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: This extension finally turns KDE into a tiling window manager —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

KDE is great. It’s probably my favorite desktop environment, and I’ve been on a bit of a hopping spree lately. It’s mostly stable, and offers a ton of customizability baked into the system menus itself.

Still, by nature of its design, KDE does not support tiling at all, at least in its vanilla state. Yes, there are ways to manually tile windows together, but it's a lot less intuitive than proper auto-tiling layouts.

Disappointed as I was, I decided to dig up some recommendations. Of these, I had used Bismuth previously. Unfortunately for me, Bismuth didn’t have any support for Plasma 6, which is the current version of KDE.

Things changed when I laid eyes on Krohnkite. This simple extension made tiling in KDE a lot more effortless, while retaining enough customizability.