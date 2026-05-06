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This Linux distro that already rivals Windows 11 just got a significant performance boost
Quoting: This Linux distro that already rivals Windows 11 just got a significant performance boost - Neowin —
A recent update from CachyOS suggets that a new performance-focused feature from Python’s development pipeline is arriving. According to a post shared on X by the official CachyOS account, the distribution has enabled a “tail-call interpreter” in its Python builds, supported by newer compiler versions such as GCC 16.
This development introduces a redesigned interpreter loop that uses tail calls instead of the traditional dispatch mechanisms. The approach tweaks how Python executes bytecode instructions, as the aim is to reduce overhead in instruction dispatch and improve runtime efficiency.
The change stems from ongoing work in CPython and benchmarks based on it show measurable gains. The average performance improvements indicate roughly 1–5% across standard benchmarking suites, with significantly higher gains in specific workloads that can be sensitive to interpreter overhead.