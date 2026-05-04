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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2026



Quoting: I left GNOME for COSMIC, tried KDE next, and only one felt right in the end —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Desktop environments can make or break your overall Linux experience, irrespective of the variant you’re going to use. Personal preferences matter, and this is the very same conundrum I ran into when I decided to stick to Arch Linux.

With so many options available, keeping track of it all can be quite a mess. I tried out a total of three desktop environments — GNOME, COSMIC and KDE Plasma, and after extensively playing around with all three, I think that I finally have a winner, even if it also has its own share of quirks.