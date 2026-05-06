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Steven Deobald: Apologies - The Everyone Environment
I believe accountability can be a challenge in a nonprofit, which only makes it all the more important. In this post, I am holding myself accountable. For the avoidance of doubt, nothing that follows has anything to do with my exit from the GNOME Foundation last August.
I owe a few folks some apologies from my time as Executive Director. I have apologized to most of them individually already, where I could. But I believe that public accountability is the antidote to public frustration and I hope this contributes, in a small way, to the GNOME community moving forward.
First off, I sincerely apologize to Jehan Pagès and Christian Hergert. I was curt with both of you last summer and neither of you deserved it. From July 23rd to August 29th I was dealing with significant sleep deprivation but that’s no excuse for the way I spoke to either of you. I’m sorry.
Next, I apologize to the former Executive Directors and active community members who raised concerns to me. Holly, you warned me. Twice. Many other people tried to share their perspectives. I was too focused on the Foundation’s financial situation, and I did not take the time to fully understand what I was hearing from you all. I regret that.