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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Embroiderly - cross-platform desktop application for designing cross-stitch patterns - LinuxLinks
Embroiderly is a cross-platform desktop application designed for creating and editing cross-stitch patterns. It provides a dedicated environment for designing embroidery layouts digitally, allowing users to plan patterns before stitching them in the physical world.
The software focuses on usability and portability, offering a native desktop experience across operating systems while supporting common embroidery workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Grocy - ERP beyond your fridge - LinuxLinks
Grocy is a web-based, self-hosted groceries and household management system designed to help track food, manage inventory, plan meals, and organise chores within a home environment.
It acts like a lightweight “ERP for your kitchen”, combining stock management, shopping lists, and task scheduling into a single application accessible via a browser or mobile device.
Glyphr Studio - web-based font editor - LinuxLinks
Glyphr Studio is a web-based font editor aimed at typeface design beginners and hobbyists.
It provides an accessible browser-based environment for creating and editing fonts without requiring a traditional desktop font design workflow.
This is free and open source software.
LinSticky - modern sticky notes application - LinuxLinks
LinSticky is a modern sticky notes application for Linux built with Python, GTK4, and Libadwaita. It is designed to provide a clean note-taking experience that fits naturally into current GNOME-style desktop environments.
This is free and open source software.
PicSharp - cross-platform image compression - LinuxLinks
PicSharp is a cross-platform desktop image compression application built for performance and flexibility.
It supports a wide range of image formats and offers both local compression and integration with TinyPNG services, allowing users to reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Designed with a modern interface, the application supports batch processing, automated workflows, and configurable compression settings, making it suitable for developers, designers, and anyone managing large collections of images.
This is free and open source software.
Snippet Expander - save and expand frequently used text snippets - LinuxLinks
Snippet Expander is a Linux desktop utility designed to save and expand frequently used text snippets.
It allows users to define abbreviations that automatically expand into longer pieces of text as they type, improving productivity for repetitive typing tasks. It includes a background daemon that manages snippets, a command-line interface for scripting and control, and a graphical interface for easier management.
The application also supports a search-and-paste workflow for environments where automatic expansion is not available, along with features such as snippet placeholders, import/export functionality, and configurable behaviour.
This is free and open source software.