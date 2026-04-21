news
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
-
Joshua Blais ☛ Emacs is my browser - The Universe of Joshua Blais
In my ever-increasing desire to use emacs as my sole computing environment, I have started to take browsing the web inside it far more seriously. Where I previously had thought EWW to be a niceity but far from capable, after using it for a few days it seems to be useable for about 85-90% of use cases - even on the javascript riddled hellhole that is the [Internet].
-
James G ☛ Newsletters should have web feeds
I much prefer to learn about blog posts and newsletters through my web reader, which is focused specifically on aggregating blog posts and essays and newsletters I want to follow. My web reader takes me directly to a website, which is my ideal reading experience.
-
James G ☛ Artemis now supports custom domains (in beta)
I have been working on this feature over the last week and now have a version ready for use (in beta).
When Artemis runs on a custom domain, all of the public pages (i.e. the project landing page, the blog) are hidden and redirected to the login page. All custom domains have a restrictive robots.txt set up. The login page states that only users authorised to sign in via the custom domain can log in. Password and IndieAuth-based authentication are supported.
-
Mozilla
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox 150 brings GNU/Linux emoji picker, PDF page ordering + more
Firefox 150 is released this week with an enhanced Split View features, multi-tab sharing and a clutch of welcome PDF editor improvements. Split View debuted in Firefox 149 last month, letting you easily view two web-pages side-by-side in a single tab (no more juggling windows). In Firefox 150, you can right-click a link on a web page and choose Open Link in Split View to, well, do precisely that. Firefox’s Split View feature now includes an option to Reverse Tabs in the context menu (three dots at the bottom of a focused split).
-