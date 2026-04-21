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Free and Open Source Software
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wl-color-picker - shell script for Wayland and wlroots sessions - LinuxLinks
wl-color-picker is a shell script for Wayland and wlroots sessions that lets you pick a colour directly from the screen and copy the result to the clipboard.
It uses existing Wayland-native tools to grab the selected pixel, convert it into a hex value, and optionally open a dialog so the colour can be adjusted before being copied.
This is free and open source software.
Miyadaiku - Python-based static site generator - LinuxLinks
Miyadaiku is a Python-based static site generator designed for people who want to build sites with Jinja2 templates and a content-driven workflow.
It supports writing content in formats such as reStructuredText, Markdown, HTML, Jupyter Notebook, and YAML, making it suitable for blogs, documentation, and other static publishing projects.
This is free and open source software.
hyprpicker - wlroots-compatible Wayland colour picker for Linux - LinuxLinks
hyprpicker is a wlroots-compatible Wayland colour picker for Linux.
When launched, it turns the cursor into a magnifying lens so you can click any pixel on screen and print its colour value to standard output. It’s a lightweight utility designed for quick colour selection on Wayland desktops.
This is free and open source software.
PsTube - Flutter-based video client - LinuxLinks
PsTube is a Flutter-based video client for watching and downloading YouTube videos without ads.
Formerly known as FluTube, it focuses on a fast, straightforward interface and includes support for playlists, saved likes and comments, and downloading videos, audio, and thumbnails for offline use.
This is free and open source software.
Netdisco - web-based network management tool - LinuxLinks
Netdisco is a web-based network management application for small to very large networks.
It gathers IP and MAC address data into a PostgreSQL database using SNMP, CLI, or device APIs, and provides a lightweight web interface together with backend services for discovering, tracking, and administering network infrastructure. The software is designed to help administrators find devices and endpoints quickly, monitor switching environments, and maintain visibility over network topology and hardware estate.
This is free and open source software.
Materialious - frontend for YouTube and Invidious - LinuxLinks
Materialious is a privacy-focused frontend for YouTube and Invidious that uses a modern material design interface.
It can be used on the web, self-hosted with Docker, and installed as an application on desktop and mobile platforms including Linux, Android, and Android TV. The project is designed to provide a cleaner viewing experience while also supporting optional account features and operation without relying entirely on an Invidious instance.
This is free and open source software.
WhatsApp Desktop - unofficial client - LinuxLinks
WhatsApp Desktop is an unofficial desktop client that wraps the official WhatsApp Web interface in a standalone Electron application for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
It does not reimplement or reverse engineer the WhatsApp protocol, with communication handled by WhatsApp Web itself. The software adds desktop-focused integration including notifications, tray support, autostart options, logging, and interface customisation.
This is free and open source software.