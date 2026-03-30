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End of First Quarter
Next Monday it's Easter and as early as Wednesday (~30 hours from now) it's the day we must be extra sceptical of news online. Time passes time so fast. We're almost in the fourth month of 2026 already. Not much time is left before it's summery and warm.
News about GNU/Linux has been mostly but not overwhelmingly positive. The platform continues to gain ground/adoption whereas GAFAM (Google Apple Facebook Amazon Microsoft) lose ground.
The main challenge will be to keep GNU/Linux free (as in freedom). █
Image source: Easter Girl with Bunnies 1907 Public Domain