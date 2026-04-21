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Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures
Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.
Also new in Thunderbird 150 is support for alphabetically sorting the ‘Recent Destinations’ in General settings, message body search support for OpenPGP and S/MIME encrypted messages, as well as support for custom accent colors in Appearance settings.