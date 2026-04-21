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Games: History of SuperTuxKart, Denuvo Versus GNU/Linux, and Gaming Consoles
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The History of SuperTuxKart
On the 20th of April 2019, SuperTuxKart 1.0 was released. Today marks the 7th anniversary of this momentous event in the project’s history.
April is a special month for SuperTuxKart, as it was also when the first code for the original TuxKart was written, while SuperTuxKart 0.9, which brought the game’s modern graphics renderer, was released on the 21st of April 2015.
To celebrate this occasion, the SuperTuxKart team is happy to share the most comprehensive history of the project ever written, replete with links and illustrations.
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Denuvo protection blocks access to Pragmata on Linux and Steam Deck.
Capcom's new game Pragmata is causing technical difficulties for Linux and Steam Deck users. The blocking of access is due to the built-in Denuvo Anti-Tamper anti-piracy system. The DRM mechanism imposes a strict limit of activating a copy of the game on no more than five different personal computers within a 24-hour period.
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Make Use Of ☛ I own 3 PC gaming handhelds, and this is the one I barely use
I'm a rare tech enthusiast who isn't much of a gamer. Traditional gaming PCs and consoles never grabbed my intention. I sought ways to improve my productivity, streamline my smart home, and fix problems I didn't even know I had by using the latest gadgets — instead of pouring money into higher frame rates and sharper resolutions. That all changed when PC gaming handhelds emerged. Devices like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go brought the performance of a modest gaming PC to a simple and easy-to-use form factor.