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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: This hidden Linux feature makes Windows look embarrassing for developers —

For years, we have watched Microsoft pour enormous resources into the Windows Subsystem for Linux. It was positioned as the great equalizer, the bridge that would finally make Windows a first-class citizen for those of us who have long preferred Linux.

WSL is undeniably impressive. Having a Linux kernel running alongside Windows with this level of integration is a feat of engineering. Yet, there is a feature so fundamental to Linux, so deeply woven into its architecture, that even the most sophisticated virtualization layers cannot replicate its elegance.

It is not a flashy UI or a trendy framework but native, granular, and transparent control over process resources through cgroups, exposed via a simple filesystem interface. This capability is the foundation of modern containerization, and it represents a level of systemic transparency that makes the Windows approach to resource management look not just different, but genuinely embarrassing by comparison.