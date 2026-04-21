Docs are often thought of as a purely functional artifact, a packet of content that, when it works, it’s not remembered at all. Those who consume documentation, however, can tell whether a manual or docs site pleases our mind and senses in ways that others don’t. We know the feeling of a page that lands and the feeling of a page that drags.

Now, if we agree that docs can be a product, why not seek to build them in a way that pleases consumers? If docs are the entry point for products, shouldn’t they produce a positive feeling that makes users return to them more often and trust them more? Docs that make users feel empowered, or that leave them with learnings. Docs that heal.

The question of what makes documentation beautiful is an important one, especially in a time when docs are at risk of being mass produced by LLMs that have neither the taste nor the ability to discern good docs from bad ones. I’m writing this post to open up the question to debate, and perhaps to provide myself with inspiration.