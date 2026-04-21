Kernel: Linux PTP Story and Linux 7.1 Becoming More Windows-Like

The Reg FOSS desk described the driver in October 2025, and we recapped its history back then. It's from Korean developer Namjae Jeon, formerly of Samsung but now working with Samba. He's on his way to being one of the Linux filesystem gurus: as we reported in 2022, back then he contributed the code to allow Linux to fix corrupted exFAT volumes, which we are sure by now has saved the data of many users of large flash storage media.

This is not a huge new Linux feature. As this archived copy of the Linux-NTFS Project web page shows, Linux got the ability to read NTFS volumes with kernel 2.1.74 in 1997. Just over a decade later, that was joined by the FUSE NTFS-3G driver, which is sponsored by Tuxera. Because it runs as a user-mode program, not inside the kernel, NTFS-3G isn't as fast and is a little more limited: you can't boot from it, for instance.