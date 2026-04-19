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Kernel: Linux 7.0, Linux 7.1, and More
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FOSSLinux ☛ Linux Kernel 7.0 Released: The Complete Feature Breakdown
I break down every significant feature in Linux Kernel 7.0: Rust goes core, XFS self-healing, the new hybrid CPU scheduler, NTSYNC for gaming, dmem GPU cgroups, AMD ROCm native packages, and Snapdragon X2 Elite support.
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WerWolv ☛ How to bring up the Linux Kernel on a new platform
Many embedded systems these days run Linux as their operating system. Generally because it’s a great foundation to run anything you like on top of and because many great developers and manufacturers already took care of writing drivers for all kinds of hardware components.
Even though this makes building the finished project much easier, if you’re dealing with custom hardware, you will most likely still have to bring up the Linux kernel on your own initially. This post is about just that: Setting up the bare minimal to get Linux running on a new platform. In this case, the new platform is not a new PCB but a minimal, emulated RISC-V CPU.
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XDA ☛ Linux 7.1 just killed one of dual-booting's biggest headaches
If someone wants to try Linux, but they're unsure if they want to wipe their computer for it, people often recommend dual-booting it with Windows. That way, you keep the familiar OS while also checking out your shiny new Linux distro, and if you don't like it, you can just nuke the Linux partition, and no harm is done to your Windows one.
However, for years, the tech behind transferring data between Linux and Windows drives stagnated with NTFS3. It has stability problems, and ever since its release, it hasn't seen much development. Fortunately, if you dual-boot, I have some excellent news for you; Linux 7.1 has just merged in a change that's been four years in the making, and it should speed up file transfers between your Windows and Linux drives.