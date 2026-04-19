Kernel: Linux 7.0, Linux 7.1, and More

Many embedded systems these days run Linux as their operating system. Generally because it’s a great foundation to run anything you like on top of and because many great developers and manufacturers already took care of writing drivers for all kinds of hardware components.

Even though this makes building the finished project much easier, if you’re dealing with custom hardware, you will most likely still have to bring up the Linux kernel on your own initially. This post is about just that: Setting up the bare minimal to get Linux running on a new platform. In this case, the new platform is not a new PCB but a minimal, emulated RISC-V CPU.