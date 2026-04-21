news
Applications: Kookbook 0.3.0, KDE Applications Snaps, Git 2.54.0, and More
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Sune Vuorela: Kookbook 0.3.0 released
I recently released version 0.3.0 of my recipe manager application Kookbook – find it in git in KDE Invent or as released tarballs in https://download.kde.org/stable/kookbook/
Changes since last time is more or less “Minor bugfixes and a Qt6 port” – nothing as such noteworthy unless you aim to get rid of Qt5 on your system.
so what is kookbook?
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KDE Applications snaps are back — stable release
100+ KDE Application snaps updated and released to stable, with Qt6, KF6, arm64 support, and KDE CI integration. Coinciding with KDE Gear release day.
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LWN ☛ Git 2.54.0 released
Git maintainer Junio Hamano has announced Git 2.54.0, which includes contributions from 137 people; 66 of those people are first-time contributors to the project. Changes include the addition of Git history rewriting, Git's web interface (gitweb) "
has been taught to be mobile friendly", and much more. See the announcement for all improvements, additions, and bug fixes. Hamano is now taking a short break: [...]
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It's FOSS ☛ This Simple GUI Tool Takes the Pain Out of Docker and Podman
A polished, libadwaita-based container manager that now works with both Podman and Docker.
If you've spent any time poking around the self-hosting world, you've likely come across containers. They let you run software in isolated environments that carry their own dependencies, keeping things clean and predictable without the extra weight of a full virtual machine.
That's made them a staple for everything from running a home media server to deploying production applications. Spin one up, use it, and tear it down. The host machine stays clean all the way through.