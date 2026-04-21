Applications: Kookbook 0.3.0, KDE Applications Snaps, Git 2.54.0, and More

I recently released version 0.3.0 of my recipe manager application Kookbook – find it in git in KDE Invent or as released tarballs in https://download.kde.org/stable/kookbook/

Changes since last time is more or less “Minor bugfixes and a Qt6 port” – nothing as such noteworthy unless you aim to get rid of Qt5 on your system.

so what is kookbook?

