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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi
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CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Watch Ultra – An IP65-rated ESP32-S3 smartwatch with 2.01-inch AMOLED, LoRa, and GNSS
LILYGO’s T-Watch Ultra is an ESP32-S3-based smartwatch development platform that appears to be an upgrade over the previous T-Watch-S3 Plus (1.3-inch display and a 940mAh battery), with a larger 2.01-inch AMOLED touch display, a higher-capacity 1,100mAh battery, and an IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating. The device integrates a u-blox MIA-M10Q GNSS module for positioning, a SX1262 LoRa transceiver for long-range communication, and a Bosch BHI260AP smart sensor for motion-based Hey Hi (AI) applications. Additionally, it features an RTC chip, NFC, a built-in microphone, a haptic driver, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port for programming and charging.
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CNX Software ☛ Ezurio Tungsten 510/700 SMARC SoM features MediaTek Genio 510/700 AIoT SoC, dual GbE, WiFi 6
Ezurio Tungsten 510 and Tungsten 700 SMARC 2.1 compliant system-on-module powered by MediaTek Genio 510 hexa-core and Genio 700 octa-core Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT SoCs with an up to 4 TOPS NPU.
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Pironman 5 Pro Max, A Raspberry Pi 5 Case with Touchscreen, Camera and Speakers
Today, we’re taking a look at what might be the most over-the-top Raspberry Pi 5 case I’ve tried out so far – the Pironman 5 Pro Max by Sunfounder. At first glance, it looks like it’s just a bigger version of the Pironman 5 Max that I reviewed last year.
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #530 - A new security update for Raspberry Pi OS
We also enjoyed some internet fame thanks to CNN! Howdy, Our latest security update for Raspberry Pi OS disables passwordless sudo by default, preventing malicious actors from hijacking systems using admin-level sudo commands. This is a new default setting designed to improve safety, but you can toggle it on and off to suit your preferences.
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Make Use Of ☛ I didn’t buy a Raspberry Pi or mini PC — I used this instead for my home server
When you think of a home server, the usual suspects will come to mind. The Raspberry Pis, small NUC-style PCs, old laptops, have all long been wonderful devices to run a home server on. But if you those have them lying around, your phone might just fit the bill.