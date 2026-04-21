news
Applications: Parabolic Video Downloader, Pods, and cpuidle
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Parabolic Video Downloader Released 2026.4.0 with macOS App
Parabolic, the popular application for downloading web video and audio, released new 2026.4.0 version today. The new version of this free open-source yt-dlp front-end finally added macOS support, by introducing new macOS app built using the GNOME (GTK/libadwaita) version of Parabolic, with yt-dlp, deno, ffmpeg and other Parabolic dependencies in bundle.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Pods 3.0.0 Released with Initial Docker Containers Support
Pods, the graphical front-end for Podman, released version 3.0.0 in last week. The new version of this free open-source Gnome application implemented a new backend architecture to support multiple container engines. Not only Podman, it now also works with your Docker containers.
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CNX Software ☛ Idle CPU power management: cpuidle
Twenty years ago, it was easy for an operating system kernel to go idle: when there were no tasks to run, “the idle loop” would be scheduled. Early idle loops were basically empty infinite loops that did nothing while waiting for the next interrupt to happen. This saved power simply by avoiding running instructions that needed power-hungry components such as the cache or FPU! Over time, changing technology has allowed multiple additional hardware mechanisms to reduce power to be introduced.