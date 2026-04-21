Applications: Parabolic Video Downloader, Pods, and cpuidle

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Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements

Coming more than five months after LXQt 2.3, the LXQt 2.4 release improves Wayland support with separate settings for Wayland and X11 sessions, the ability to open the main menu with a shortcut, a tooltip on how to configure shortcut selectors in panel menus, and better support of desktop items on multi-screen setups.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

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GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input   Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

LinuxGizmos.com

Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6

Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

DongshanPI K510 SoM appears with dual RISC-V cores and AI acceleration

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

news

Applications: Parabolic Video Downloader, Pods, and cpuidle

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2026

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