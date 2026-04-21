When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes. At other times, tasks feel just plain tedious. Fortunately, there are many terminal tricks that help you amend those mistakes and perform the tedious tasks easily. Let's explore some of those tricks in this guide.

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Ever run a command you’d rather not have logged in your history? Maybe you're using a secret token, experimenting with a risky command, or just trying something you're not sure about. In Bash, there’s a surprisingly simple way to keep a command out of your history. Just start it with a space.