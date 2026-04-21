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today's howtos
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HowTo Geek ☛ 13 time-saving Linux terminal tricks you should be using
When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes. At other times, tasks feel just plain tedious. Fortunately, there are many terminal tricks that help you amend those mistakes and perform the tedious tasks easily. Let's explore some of those tricks in this guide.
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Ever run a command you’d rather not have logged in your history? Maybe you're using a secret token, experimenting with a risky command, or just trying something you're not sure about. In Bash, there’s a surprisingly simple way to keep a command out of your history. Just start it with a space.
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Basic Neovim config
I’ve put together a basic Neovim configuration that relies entirely on Neovim’s native features. This setup avoids third‑party plugins, making it lightweight, fast, and easy to understand — perfect if you’re just starting out or want a minimal environment.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Flutter on AlmaLinux 10
If you want to install Flutter on AlmaLinux 10, you are in exactly the right place.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install n8n on AlmaLinux 10
Workflow automation is no longer a luxury reserved for large engineering teams.
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ID Root ☛ Bash Heredoc: A Complete Guide for GNU/Linux Users
If you have ever written a Bash script that uses five consecutive echo commands just to print a simple multi-line message, you already know the pain.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Obsidian on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin Compiler on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Debian 13
Machine learning and artificial intelligence have transformed modern computing, and TensorFlow stands at the forefront of this revolution.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install the LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 26.04
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TecMint ☛ How to Install Claude Desktop on Linux Without Wine [Ed: Slop that does not even support what it uses to do the plagiarism]
Anthropic ships Claude Desktop for Windows and Mac, but Linux users have been stuck with the web browser for over a year.
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TecMint ☛ mktemp: Create Secure Temporary Files Easily in Linux
Most shell scripts you will read online create temporary files with something like /tmp/mydata.txt or /tmp/backup-$$.log, which works until two copies of the script run at the same time, or until a malicious user guesses the filename and drops a symlink in /tmp pointing to /etc/passwd. Suddenly, your harmless script is overwriting system files, and you have a real problem on your hands.