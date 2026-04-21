news
today's howtos
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Jon Chiappetta: Experimenting with nftables flowtable as an iptables enthusiast
I am presently experimenting with a software-based routing-offload feature of nftables that I am not used as an iptables fan called flowtable. I haven’t had a chance yet to measure the performance of this config but I am using the commands below to help set it up in my firewall: [...]
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Dan Langille ☛ migrating data02/freshports/dev-nginx01 to data04
This post will be short on detail. I’m writing it for myself, to document what I’m doing.
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Linuxize ☛ Bash Strict Mode: set -euo pipefail Explained
A practical guide to Bash strict mode: how set -e, set -u, set -o pipefail, and IFS change script behavior, why they catch silent failures, and when to turn them off.
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Linux Handbook ☛ I Tried Self-Hosting This Authentication Project from CNCF (And It Was a Humbling Experience)
I found setting up Keycloak challengeing. It was a good challenge and a learning experience that I share with you.
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Make Use Of ☛ I used a simple Linux command to watch what apps do to my files in real time
When I set up Linux, it typically runs as expected. Somewhere in the background, it creates files, updates configurations, and builds caches. However, I rarely peek under the hood to see any of these processes if nothing is broken.