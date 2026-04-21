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Security Leftovers
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Scoop News Group ☛ Vercel’s security breach started with malware disguised as Roblox cheats
The attack, which originated at Context.ai, showcases the pitfalls of interconnected cloud applications and SaaS integrations with overly privileged permissions.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (.NET 10.0, .NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, delve, freerdp, giflib, go-rpm-macros, libarchive, and openexr), Debian (gimp, imagemagick, luanti, mapserver, mupdf, opam, perl, pillow, postgresql-13, and tiff), Fedora (aqualung, awstats, curl, incus, mac, mbedtls, mingw-LibRaw, python-msal, python3.11, python3.12, python3.15, smb4k, stb, and usd), Gentoo (DTrace and FUSE), Mageia (gdk-pixbuf2.0, giflib, polkit-122, python-cairosvg, and rsync), Oracle (.NET 10.0, .NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, 389-ds-base, bind, freerdp, go-rpm-macros, kernel, libarchive, nodejs:20, openexr, perl:5.32, python, python3, squid:4, thunderbird, and uek-kernel), Slackware (tigervnc), and SUSE (aardvark-dns, avahi, bind, blender, Botan, bouncycastle, chromedriver, cpp-httplib-devel, flannel, gdk-pixbuf, GraphicsMagick, ignition, ImageMagick, jetty-annotations, jetty-minimal, kernel, kubo, leancrypto-devel, libcap, liblog4cxx-devel, libpng16-16, libraw, libraw-devel, NetworkManager, opam, openssl-3, openvswitch, openvswitch3, podman, polkit, python-cryptography, python-djangorestframework, python-Django, python-ecdsa, python311-Django, python311-jwcrypto, python311-Pillow, roundcubemail, skopeo, tempo-cli, and vim).
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Security Week ☛ Half of the 6 Million Internet-Facing FTP Servers Lack Encryption
The continued use of the half-century-old protocol exposes enterprises and end users to various types of attacks.
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SUSE Security Team Spotlight Winter 2025/2026
The winter months have passed for us and as usual we want to give you an overview of what topics our team covered in the area of code reviews during this time. We did not publish any dedicated security reports for a while, after we had to deal with a little burst of publications at the beginning of the year. Still we haven’t been idle during this time and looked into various packages and components, which we will cover in this post.
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LWN ☛ Arch GNU/Linux now has a reproducible container image
Robin Candau has announced the availability of a bit-for-bit reproducible container image for Arch Linux: [...]